Kalisa: Vipers SC announce third signing this window with Bright Stars midfielder

The Venoms have sealed the signing of the midfielder as they strive to beef up the squad ahead of the new season

Vipers SC have sealed their third signing this transfer window with the arrival of Jamil Kalisa from Bright Stars.

The newly crowned Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions have already brought on board former Express FC captain Disan Galiwango and Mbarara City midfielder Ibrahim Orit ahead of the new season.

And on Tuesday, the Venoms confirmed the signing of Kalisa on a four-year contract, after the player opted against extending his one-year deal with Bright Stars.

Vipers have confirmed the arrival of Kalisa on their official website and went further to state his signing will help coach Fred Kajoba to beef up the loop-holes within the team as they prepare for the Caf Champions League campaign next season.

“His arrival will help coach Kajoba patch up several loop-holes within the team as he also strengthens the squad in readiness for the forthcoming season that has already seen pundits predict it as ‘a demanding one’ already,” Vipers said in a statement on their official website.

Apart from taking part in the Caf Champions League, Vipers will also battle to defend the title they won after the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) moved to end the 2019-20 campaign owing to effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Vipers will also take part in Uganda Cup, Fufa Super 8, and Fufa Super Cup.

Kalisa was a key player for Bright Stars, as he helped the side to avoid relegation last season which saw Proline FC among the teams to drop to the lower league.

The 21-year-old started his career at the National Sports Academy before Lungujja Galaxy – a Rubaga regional side – spotted him in 2017 en route to joining Bright Stars at the start of the 2018/19 season, and he now rejoins coach Kajoba having worked with him at his previous club.

In a recent interview, coach Kajoba revealed the importance of beefing up the squad to help challenge for titles and also do well in the Champions League.

“We have to make sure we have all the positions covered because next season, we will have a tough season, taking part in Champions League and we must also fight to defend the league title,” Kajoba said.

KCCA will represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup.