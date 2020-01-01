Kalanda: Express FC forward targets Golden Boot after opening account

The Red Eagles hitman promises to reach double figures and also run away with the 2020-21 season's Golden Boot award

Express FC forward Frank Kalanda has set a target of scoring double figures in the 2020-21 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

The burly star has already hit the ground running after notching in two straight games - the 1-1 draw away in Arua against Onduparaka FC on matchday one and the 2-1 win at home to Soltilo Bright Stars – which was also coach Wasswa Bbosa’s first home victory.

Kalanda has now said he is very happy to have found the back of the net in the two matches and confirmed his target for the season is to score double figures and also win the Golden Boot.

“I want to thank God for the opportunity of being able to score in two straight games, am focusing and am working hard towards being the top scorer this season,” Kalanda said as quoted by the club’s official website.

"The competition we have amongst ourselves as players is very healthy, everyone knows the target at and, win silverware and have consistency and we shall overcome.”

Last season, Kalanda managed 11 goals across all competitions for the Red Eagles and with a support system of Mustafa Kiragga and Eric Kambaale it’s evident the Uganda Cranes marksman can go past last season’s feat.

Against Bright Stars, Kalanda and Eric Kambale scored two quick goals just four minutes apart in the first half to seal a first home win for coach Bbosa. Kalanda pounced on a poor clearance just after three minutes in the 18-yard area to slot home.

The Red Eagles kept the pressure on and just four minutes later, Kambale connected well with Charles Musiige’s cross on the left neatly placing the ball right in the middle of the goal.

With a comfortable 2-0 lead, it seemed like the Red Eagles had everything in control but Bright Stars midfielder Kacancu Gaddafi Augustine had other ideas taking advantage of poor defending to make it 2-1 in the 11th minute.

Kalanda could have made it 3-1 but his header in the 32nd minute off a Godfrey Lwesibawa cross on the right flank hit the crossbar.

Express will now travel to Mbarara to face the Ankole Lions on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, before a home game against archrivals SC Villa on December 19.