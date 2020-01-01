Kakooza raring to go for Express FC after long injury layoff

The midfielder now says he is ready to return and help the Red Eagles after missing the season's start with an injury

Express FC midfielder Mahad Yaya Kakooza is confident of making a strong return to action in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

The player suffered a knee injury in pre-season at the start of November and has missed action since then, including the opening four league matches in the 2020-21 campaign.

However, Kakooza has now fully recovered and will join his teammates when the club returns to training on January 6, 2021, ahead of the league resumption in February.

“It’s been a long road to recovery, I’ve prepared well before I got injured and that lowered my confidence but the medical team has done a tremendous job,” Kakooza said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“I am now ready for training, the boys have done well and I can’t wait to join them and play my part when we resume training.”

The Red Eagles team doctor Kinaabi Musa feels Kakooza’s recovery has been down to hard work and discipline.

“Yaya was disappointed at first but he kept focused as we pushed on,” Musa explained to the club website. “Am happy to say he now only requires match fitness which he’ll get when the team resumes training.”

Kakooza is in his second spell at the club and his return means head coach Wasswa Bbosa will now have more attacking options.

The Red Eagles are sixth on the 16-team league table with eight points after four games played and are chasing the elusive seventh league title which they last won in 2012.

Meanwhile, Express captain Enock Walusimbi has revealed his readiness to play in whichever position coach Bbosa deploys him.

Walusimbi, after missing the games against Bright Stars and Mbarara City, was deployed at the full-back position against the Jogoos after Charles Musiige was injured.

“Firstly it wasn’t my first time to play right-back in that game though it had been a while since I’d last played there,” Walusimbi told the club’s portal.

“Just like I play at centre back, I was as comfortable as they came and I believe I put in a good shift, therefore, for whichever defensive role the head coach [Bbossa] deploys me in, I’ll always be ready."

The defender missed two games after he had been sent off during an encounter against Onduparaka FC at Arua, and stated his satisfaction in how the teammates did their duties while he was away.