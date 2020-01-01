Kakomo calls for SC Villa managerial improvement, Wakiso Giants advised on Kasule

The midfielder feels the Jogoos can do better with an improved performance from their top office

Amir Kakomo has challenged SC Villa's management to work even harder to ensure the club does better next season.

Kakomo acknowledged last season problems might have hindered their performance, but hoped the Jogoo's top-hierarchy will do better in the future as they hope to challenge for the league title.

"Not to get me wrong, Villa are a great club but with where the club was before and where they were last season, some improvement in that regard should be done and the club’s fortunes will definitely improve," Kakomo told Football256.

"For me, I think we can challenge even better than third where we finished last season with slight changes in management.

"But any club to develop and move forward, a good and firm structure is inevitable. And I think if we can have a more stringent and centralised system especially regarding players querries, then the club will move forward."

The midfielder signed for the club before the abandoned season began and confirmed talks are ongoing concerning a contract extension.

“The deal is not yet settled but negotiations between my agent and the club are ongoing which is a clear signal that I am to extend my stay at the club,” he added.

"I have really enjoyed my first season at Villa. I have grown as a player and as a person since I joined this great club.

"I have enjoyed every moment of it despite the challenges we have faced through the season. And I will take great lessons from what I have learned."

Meanwhile, St. Lawrence University (SLAU) head coach Denis Nono has advised Wakiso Giants on how they can reap big from their new signing Owen Kasule.

"The beauty with the top flight is that teams tend to allow some space during games. And Kasule is a player who easily utilises space to stamp his mark on the game," Nono told Football256.

"To get the best out of Kasule, I reckon he should be allowed the freedom to explore these spaces and the resulting performances will be spectacular.

"But if you limit his touches, then things might fall apart and the golden boy might not reach his full potential which will be hurting for me and all those that have seen him rise to the limelight."

Nono, who is Kasule's agent, further revealed what the player likes as he prepares to have a taste of the top-flight football.

"Kasule loves the team to be built around him and always loves to carry the burden of the team but this time around I hope he can be a little bit patient with himself as next season will be his inaugural season," Nono continued.

"The top division is different from where he has played previously, and I know he has the potential to become a household name. Generally, I am excited for him."