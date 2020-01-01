Kakolanya: Simba SC's journey to the title was not easy

The shot-stopper is now eyeing Sunday's Kariakoo Derby hoping to claim a win and eventually bag the FA Cup

Simba SC goalkeeper Bena Kakolanya has revealed they took every match as a final on their journey to the 21st Tanzania Mainland League title.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi secured their third crown in a row with six games to spare after a goalless draw 11 days ago away to Tanzania Prisons. It is an open secret that the newly crowned champions have been way better than their competitors in the top-tier.

"I thank God, we have managed to secure the league title and I am happy to have played a role in our success," Kakolanya, who is winning the league for the first time, told reporters.

More teams

"It is a theme of joy generally to the whole team. It was not an easy journey because every team we played against wanted to get a good result.

"However, we had anticipated a rough journey and it is the reason why we had adequate preparations to counter it. Every game we played was like a final and it is one of the reasons why we have managed to successfully defend our title."

The league champions have a chance of completing a double this season by winning the FA Cup. However, they will have to go past Yanga SC in the semi-final before playing either Namungo or Sahare All-Stars in the final.

"The management, technical bench and the players are prepared for Sunday's game with nothing in mind apart from a win," Kakolanya added.

"Our eyes are set on the finals where we are optimistic of winning another silverware."

Article continues below

Belgian coach Sven Vandenboeck has revealed in a separate interview that no plans have been made regarding Sunday's FA Cup semi-final match against Yanga SC at the National Stadium.

The two sworn rivals are set to meet for the third time this season in all competitions. The last two Kariakoo Derbies were in the league and they ended 2-2 and 1-0 in favour of the Jangwani based side respectively.

"Somewhere in the back of your heads, you all, already have the semi-final on Sunday," Vandenbroeck told reporters after a ceremony to hand his team the league trophy.

"No plans yet against Yanga; we first have to go home in Dar es Salaam and that is when we can make plans and prepare as good as we can for the Sunday game."