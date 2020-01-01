Kakembo: Former URA CEO hits out at coach Ssimbwa for 'wanting to be everything'

The experienced administrator has revealed the relationship between him and the tactician did not extend outside the field

Former URA FC CEO Ivan Kakembo has hit out at coach Sam Ssimbwa who he describes as a man who wanted to be everything at the club.

The two did not have a smooth time during their time at the Kampala-based side and the administrator left the team last December after his contract with the four-time Ugandan Premier League champions expired.

"Nothing brings me together with Ssimbwa but the job, even when I go for a holiday, I will be in Miami in the USA but Ssimbwa will be at Pine," Kakembo told Sanyuka TV as quoted by Sports Nation.

"What Ssimbwa failed to understand is that he cannot work under organizational structures. He is a coach but wants to be the CEO and everything at the same time."

The 53-year-old former Sofapaka tactician at one point fell out with his star player Steven Bengo while at SC Villa and Kakembo has also commented on the issue.

"At Villa, he let players sing songs about his wife [Sophie Nantongo] and at one time I guess his wife never came back and he ended up punching midfielder Steven Bengo, you all remember those disciplinary proceedings," he added.

The former Uganda international midfielder, meanwhile, accused his former CEO of signing players without his consent, while the administrator accused the tactician of asking for money to allegedly bribe referees.

Ssimbwa resigned as Sofapaka coach in 2018 after the team was held to a draw by Thika United early in the season and came to the Tax Collectors eyeing both the Uganda Cup and the league title after penning a permanent deal with the Kampala side.

Ssimbwa put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club after serving the team for two months on a temporary basis.

He replaced former Bandari and Tusker tactician Paul Nkata, who had left URA for a return to the Kenyan Premier League with Kakamega Homeboyz.

Ssimbwa has two Uganda Cup medals to his name, having scooped the title in 1999 with Mbale Heroes and Express in 2007, who he also guided to a league title in 2011-2012 season.

The journeyman has also coached Soana, SC Villa, Police (Rwanda), SC Victoria University and KCCA FC.

