Kajoba warns Vipers SC to be ready for a stubborn Busoga United

The Venoms tactician remains cautious and believes they are facing a very tricky side in their third match of the 2020-21 league campaign

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has warned his players to be wary of the threats posed by Busoga United as the two sides face off in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match on Sunday.

The Venoms will return to action at the Fufa technical centre in Njeru seeking to build on their first league win of the 2020-21 season against Kitara FC earlier in the week continue away from home.

However, Kajoba has cautioned his players the fixture will not be a walk in the park for them, describing Busoga, who are winless from four matches so far this campaign, as a very stubborn side capable of causing an upset in the top-flight.

“They are a stubborn side and going by their recent results, you may look at them as underdogs but we know what they can be capable of and we don’t intend to leave anything to chance,” Kajoba told the club’s official website.

“We hope we can have improved performance and get the three points because it’s very important for us.”

Vipers, who were crowned the league champions for the last campaign after the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) moved to end the season owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, will also be buoyed by the fact their rivals KCCA FC lost 2-1 to URA FC on Friday.

A win for Vipers will see them move to position six on the log, with seven points, and four behind the Taxmen.

Vipers have also received a huge boost heading into the match against Busoga, as skipper Halid Lwaliwa is back and will make the matchday squad.

The defender has not played since featuring in the 1-0 defeat to Al Hilal of Sudan in the Caf Champions League fixture at St Mary's Kitende last month.

Karim Watambala, Milton Karisa, and Abraham Ndugwa are all available for selection while Rashid Toha remains unavailable, as is Livingstone Mulondo, Jacob Okao, and Ahmed Amayo.

While Vipers have played two matches, drawing the opener before snatching a 2-1 win against Kitara, Busoga United have played four games, losing three and drawing the other, leaving them 14th on the 16-team log.