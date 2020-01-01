Kajoba: Vipers SC target Caf Champions League group stage

The Venoms tactician says they have already set their targets and remains confident they will achieve them this campaign

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has stated their target for the Caf Champions League is to make sure they reach the group stage of the competition.

The Venoms will be making a return to continental football after winning the Uganda Premier League (UPL) last season and have been drawn to face Sudanese side Al Hilal in the preliminary stage of the competition.

Vipers will host the Sudanese champions at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende for the first leg on Saturday then play the return encounter in Omdurman. The second leg, set for December 4-6, will be Vipers’ first visit to Sudan since 2018 when they knocked out Hilal’s rivals El-Merriekh.

Ahead of the first meeting, coach Kajoba has admitted their main target is to make sure they reach the group stage of the competition and also warned his players to be cautious against their difficult opponents.

“But we as a club have our targets – that is reaching the group stages of the Champions League,” Kajoba is quoted by Kawowo Sports. And I hope that we will fulfill that target, we as coaches, players and administration is aware that this is the right time for us to make a good run in this competition.

“We know that they are an experienced side, they have good players including Salim Jamal who is my goalkeeper on the [Uganda] national team.

“Everyone is aware we have to win on Saturday so that we leave for Khartoum with an advantage and enough goals to qualify.”

In a previous interview, Kajoba revealed he will bank on experience in his squad to eliminate Al Hilal.

“It’s another great opportunity to revive our fortunes in this competition,” Kajoba told the club’s official website. “We have what it takes to get past our opponents because the team has been at this level before and we have been preparing for this for many months.

“We have a good team and we believe that with determination and character, we shall get where want to be.”

The club's assistant captain Geoffrey Wasswa also opined on what the UPL champions need to do to stand a chance of advancing.

“We have been there before and believe it will be a good experience facing our opponents in a familiar place. The teamwork, commitment, and determination are all we need to progress," he said.

Venoms custodian Bashir Sekagya stated the game against the Sudanese champions will be a challenge considering the UPL has not yet started, but exuded confidence his team will perform well.

“We have been preparing ourselves for this moment despite the fact that the Uganda Premier League has not started yet. It is a real test but we are set and even motivated by the return of our teammates who have been sidelined with injuries," he opined.

The winner between Vipers and Al Hilal will face the winner between Asante Kotoko of Ghana or Mauritania champions Noudhibou FC in the qualifying stage.