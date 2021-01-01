Kajoba: Vipers SC should not be fooled by MYDA FC’s league position

The veteran tactician cautions the Venoms not to underrate their opponents when they face off at Memorial Stadium

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has warned his charges not to get carried away when they face relegation-threatened MYDA FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The Venoms will travel to face the promoted side at King George IV Memorial Stadium needing to bounce back to winning ways after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at home against Express FC in their last league outing and subsequently relinquished their top place on the table to title rivals URA FC.

It is the reason the veteran tactician has maintained a cautious approach heading into the fixture insisting they must treat the game with a lot of seriousness despite MYDA facing relegation from the top-flight.

“The attitude is good and morale is high,” Kajoba told the club’s official website. “We all know what is at stake here. Let’s not be fooled by their position on the table, this will not be a stroll in the park.

“They will definitely be out for revenge, but for us, our aim is to get a positive result.”

Prior to losing to Express, the Venoms were held to a frustrating draw by Wakiso Giants and have not scored any goal since beating Kitara FC 3-0 almost a fortnight ago.

The two sides come into this fixture with different targets. Vipers will be seeking to complete a double over MYDA and keep their title hopes alive while the hosts will be out to avenge their away humiliating 7-0 defeat and also fight for their first home win.

Vipers have received an injury boost with goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora returning from suspension and making the matchday squad and the Burundian shot-stopper will replace Denis Kiggundu who is out with fever while striker Dan Sserunkuma is sidelined with a thigh injury just like midfielder Siraje Sentamu.

Despite returning to training, Musa Ssali and Abraham Ndugwa will not be available for the away match but will be considered for the Uganda Cup tie against UPDF on Saturday.

A win will allow the Venoms to cut the Tax Collectors’ lead at the summit to one point since URA have 47 points but they have played one more match.