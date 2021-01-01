Kajoba: Vipers SC ready to pass test against bogey side URA FC

The veteran tactician remains confident they have what it takes to make things right against the taxmen in the top-tier clash

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has vowed to end their bad run against URA FC when the two sides clash in a Ugandan Premier League match on Saturday.

The Venoms will visit the Arena of Visions in Ndejje for the 1 pm kick-off fixture knowing very well they have struggled to beat the Taxmen at the venue.

The Kitende-based side last won 1-0 away in the 2017-18 season at Namboole Stadium while last season’s visit ended in a 3-1 humiliation at the same venue.

It is the reason coach Kajoba has admitted, the reigning league champions, are heading for a tough test against the taxmen but has promised to make sure they pass this time around.

“It is a test we have found hard to pass but we are going to fight for everything from the start to the end,” Kajoba told the club’s official website ahead of the match.

“There is no better timing for this fixture than Saturday; we are well prepared to face one of the best sides in the league. Our confidence at this point is high after picking good results against SC Villa.

“We know it will be a close contest but we are up for the task.”

This fixture is a meeting of the frontrunners which is expected to have sparks especially with both sides coming into this game after phenomenal victories - URA beating Police FC 2-0 while Vipers dispatched Villa 3-0 in midweek.

Victory for Kajoba’s side will see them extend their lead at top of the 16-team table while any result less than victory will affect their morale going into next Wednesday’s showdown with rivals KCCA FC.

The match will see four players - Brian Nkuubi, Ashraf Mandela, Steven Mukwala, and Benjamin Nyakoojo – face Vipers for the first time since they moved to URA while Abraham Ndugwa is back and will be available for selection after shaking off an injury.

Richard Basangwa, Bobosi Byaruhanga, and Aziz Kayondo are also in line for duty after returning from the U20 Africa Cup of Nations finals where they represented Uganda in Mauritania.

The two teams will meet for the 31st time in the history of the league with the Venoms having managed six wins, 11 draws, and lost 13 matches, and they have managed to score 29 goals in the process.