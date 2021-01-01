Kajoba: Vipers SC ready to face ‘very good' Express FC side

The veteran tactician knows they will face a tall order against the Red Eagles in the away match on Tuesday

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has cautioned his players against complacency when they face Express FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Venoms will head into the match at Wankulukuku oozing with confidence as they smashed Myda FC 7-0 at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende in their last league outing three days ago.

However, despite the biggest win for the club in recent history, the veteran tactician has warned his players not to relax when they come up against the Red Eagles, insisting they are a very good opponent to play against.

“We know the kind of opponent we are going to play and the atmosphere,” Kajoba told the club’s official website.

“They’re a good side but we are set for the challenge, we are not going to be complacent despite our last win.

“We expect our opponent to play the same way and we attack from our defence but the most important thing for us is to play according to our plan.”

The Red Eagles have scored a goal in each of their last four games this season and they are yet to lose a game at home having beaten both Bright Stars FC and SC Villa at a ground they seem intent on turning into a ‘fortress’ this term.

But in the last five meetings between the two sides, Vipers have managed to dominate their rivals, winning four of them with the other one ending in a draw.

Last season, Vipers won both ties 2-0 and in the 2018 season, they managed to hammer Express 5-0.

Vipers will miss the services of Milton Karisa who is yet to recover from injury while Disan Galiwango will face his former employers after leaving the side to join the Venoms last July.

In a previous interview, Express coach Wasswa Bbosa insists they have done enough homework to beat Vipers at home.

“A lot of positive progress has happened during the break with the team, we’ve used the time to be sharper in front of goal and just as I said in my matchday programme notes, we respect Vipers but our target is to get maximum points,” Bbosa said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“If we can execute our game plan, I am sure we will pull through.”

Bbosa has a fully fit squad to pick from with no injury worries apart from left-back Arthur Kiggundu, who will face a late fitness test.