Kajoba: Vipers SC ready mentally and physically to face rivals KCCA FC

The coach of the month for February remains bullish the Venoms have prepared well to deal with the Kasasiro Boys

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has stated they are ready to take on their rivals Kampala City Council Authority in a Ugandan Premier League match on Wednesday.

All roads will lead to the St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende when the defending champions will host the Kasasiro Boys in the top league encounter which will go a long way in determining who finishes ahead of the other at end of the first round.

Both teams have been the front runners in Uganda’s top-flight division having shared the previous seven league titles amongst themselves with three for Vipers and four for KCCA hence whoever takes the day, tilts trophy chances in their own favour.

Ahead of the match, Vipers coach Kajoba has remained bullish they have set themselves mentally and physically ready for the clash and also said they will strive to use the home advantage.

“We have set ourselves well both mentally and physically and we will go all out against KCCA FC on Wednesday,” Kajoba, who won the coach award for the month of February told the club’s official website.

“We are playing at home and it’s important for us to do our best and end the first round well.”

The Venoms will be seeking a swift return to winning ways after suffering a 2-1 defeat to URA FC on Saturday away at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje while KCCA managed to pick a point from Police FC.

The two giants will be meeting for the 31st time in the history of the league and out of the previous 30 meetings each team has collected 11 wins, eight draws, and 11 defeats with KCCA slightly ahead in terms of goals with a total of 39 goals against 35 making it a -4 goal difference for the Venoms.

Ever since Vipers started using St Mary’s Stadium at Kitende as the official home ground in March 2017, KCCA is yet to taste victory out of the three league fixtures hosted at the venue as the Venoms have won one game and drawn the other two.

The corresponding encounter ended in a 0-0 draw as both teams squandered numerous scoring chances, however, Vipers were later declared champions after the Covid-19 pandemic halted the league continuation with five matches remaining for each team to conclude the season.

Aziz Kayondo is back in contention for Vipers following splendid performances at the U20 Afcon in Mauritania and will be available for selection against KCCA after being rested for the trip to Ndejje while Najib Yiga is unavailable as he is still recovering from an injury he picked while on duty with the Uganda U20 Hippos.