Kajoba: Vipers SC not focused on home record vs Wakiso Giants

The veteran tactician reveals the Venoms are not looking at their perfect record at home when they host the Purple Sharks

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has stated they will not be looking at their unbeaten home record when they invite Wakiso Giants for a Ugandan Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Venoms will endeavour to keep their home record and prospects of retaining the league title alive when they host the Purple Sharks at St Mary’s Stadium.

Vipers will come into the game with an impressive performance on their home turf, where they have not lost a game since January 17, 2020, when they fell 1-0 to rivals SC Villa.

Since Kajoba took charge of the Venoms in February 2020, they are yet to suffer defeat at home and this season alone, they have won all nine league games at home, scoring 24 goals and conceding just three in the process.

However, the veteran tactician has revealed they will not be looking at their home record but will instead, face Wakiso with the sole aim of getting maximum points from the fixture.

“We are working extremely hard to improve our game both on home turf and away,” Kajoba told the club’s official website.

“It is not something easy because each game comes with different dimensions but we are impressed so far.

“I don’t want to pay so much attention to the home record, instead I want to focus on a game at a time plus other tasks ahead of us. If we can keep doing things better and manage every situation, then victory over our opponents will be a possibility.”

During the first round meeting at Wakiso Resource Centre, the two sides battled to a 0-0 draw and the Venoms will need to be at their best to stop the Sharks, who won their last league away match 3-2 against Bright Stars, and also beat Onduparaka FC 2-0 in their last home game.

On the other hand, the Venoms beat Kitara FC 3-0 in their last league outing away and the win came after they had beaten Busoga United 4-0, edged out their title rivals KCCA FC 1-0 and had also thrashed Villa 3-0.

Kajoba will be boosted by the return of Congolese import Cesar Manzoki, who is making a return to the team after he missed the away match against Kitara due to a fever, while Siraje Sentamu, Lawrence Tezikya, and Abraham Ndugwa are all available for selection as well.