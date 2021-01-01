Kajoba: Vipers SC must convert chances against UPDF FC

The veteran tactician calls on the Venoms to start firing from all cylinders as they take on the army side at Bombo grounds

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has called on his players to start using the chances they create to score goals, starting with the Ugandan Premier League match against UPDF FC on Friday.

The Venoms will launch their second-round matches with an away game against UPDF at Bombo Military Barracks Grounds and coach Kajoba is concerned his players have not been clinical in front of goal, especially when playing away from home.

Ahead of the clash against the army side, Kajoba has cautioned his players and urged them to improve their displays away from home as they begin the tough second round.

“We hope the boys can do better than they did in the opening round especially when it comes to converting chances into goals and also minimising mistakes in our goal area,” Kajoba told the club’s official website.

“We struggled to score goals in our last two outings in Ndejje and Mbarara and ended up dropping six points so we need to check this tally and keep our target alive.”

The army side may be sixth on the 16-team table but have been a very unpredictable customer for many sides since their return to the top-flight this season, and it was evident during their first-round meeting where Vipers were forced to fight in every inch to win the home game 1-0.

It was forward Yunus Sentamu who notched the all-important goal in the 82nd minute after tapping home a throw-in from Joseph Dhata, and the goal came after UPDF had been reduced to ten men after their left-back Issa Mubiru was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 75th minute.

A win for Vipers will see them return to the table summit for at least 24 hours before current leader URA FC play Express FC away in Wankulukuku on Saturday.

In the last three meetings between the two sides, Vipers have won two matches with the other one ending in a draw. In 2017, Vipers drew 1-1 with UPDF away from home before they beat them 4-1, also at home in 2018, and then won 1-0 in the first round fixture at St Mary’s Kitende.

UPDF will not be able to use Brian Kalumba and Ibrahim Tembo as they are ineligible to face their parent club since they are on loan from Vipers, however, goalkeeper Eric Kibowa will face his former side since making a permanent move to the army side.

Vipers will be boosted with the return of Siraje Sentamu, who served a suspension during their last league match – a 1-0 win against rivals KCCA FC – while Shaban Muhammad and Bashir Asiku are unavailable through suspension.