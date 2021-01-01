Kajoba: Vipers SC have chance to turn things around with ‘special’ KCCA FC clash

The Ugandan tactician insist the Venoms must use the "special" league game against the Kasasiro Boys to get earn all the points on offer

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has stated they will use the Ugandan Premier League clash against rivals KCCA FC to turn their season around.

The Venoms and the Kasasiro Boys will face off in the second round match of the 2020-21 campaign with the Kajoba-led side seeking to get one over the which beat them 1-0 in the first meeting courtesy of a goal from Muzamiru Mutyaba.

The veteran Kajoba has insisted they are not under any pressure heading into the fixture at Lugogo Stadium and insisted they like playing in such "special" matches, promising to use it as a yardstick to turn their season around.

“We are not under any pressure whatsoever because we take a game at a time, what happened weeks back is history, we want to now focus on a different game tomorrow [Sunday]," Kajoba told the club’s official website.

“We have the chance to turn things around and it’s a good and special match to do so.

“There cannot be a better time for this fixture than now, we are set and will be keen on building on the recent good run we have away from home.

“The ambitions are there, of course, and we have been here before and know what to do – we need to get positive results and we can do so by creating chances, taking them, and scoring goals.”

The game is bound to be a nail-biting contest as the Kasasiro Boys will desperately fight to close the gap on the Venoms in a bid to stay in contention for the league crown.

Article continues below

As it stands, nine points separate Vipers from the Garbage Collectors hence they will desperately stage a fight to remain in touch with the leaders as the chase for the league title is closing in on the final bend.

Vipers will head into this encounter on the back of a morale-boosting 4-0 win over struggling MYDA FC away in Tororo having earlier suffered a setback with a 1-0 loss to Express FC at St Mary’s Kitende.

Kajoba will miss the services of Dan Sserunkuma and Ahmed Amayo owing to various injuries, while Richard Basangwa is in fine condition and has been included in the matchday squad after shaking off a minor knock that kept him out of the Uganda Cup tie against UPDF FC last week.