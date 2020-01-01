Kajoba: Vipers SC coach threatens to report Bright Stars to Fifa over unpaid dues

The two sides have been involved in a protracted battle over the alleged unpaid salaries for the last three years

Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba has threatened to report his former side, Bright Stars, to Fifa over what he claims as unpaid dues amounting to over USh46 million.

Kajoba sued the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side, with the tactician now stating he is ready to seek justice at Fifa if the dues are not paid.

The two parties have been involved in the dispute for the last three years.

“I am very disappointed in Bright Stars’ response especially chairman Ronnie Mutebi because he knows exactly what happened,” Kajoba told Football256.

“But I have good news for them, I am going to go out of my way to reclaim what is mine.”

Kajoba, who had referred the matter to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa), says he would head to Fifa if the local federation will rule not in his favour.

“I am only waiting for Fufa’s position and if it’s not in my favour I will continue to Fifa and even if it means selling my property to file the case I will,” Kajoba stated.

“All I want is Fifa’s interpretation on the case and I’ll come to terms with whatever the outcome will be.”

In a response to Fufa's demands on Bright Stars to prove the dues have been settled, the Premier League outfit stated the disputed salaries have already been paid.

“We write in reference to the above-mentioned subject and your letter dated February 14, 2020, where you requested us to furnish you [Fufa] with a response regarding Kajoba’s claim of USh 46,790,000,” reads part of the statement seen by Football256.

“Kajoba was paid fully upon contract expiration in August 2016, there were no arrears of any kind.

“Kajoba then requested for a contract renewal, but the chairman informed him the club lacked the funds at the time but after some time he offered to stay on as head coach and we both agreed he would be renumerated when the club gets funds which he accepted.”

Bright Stars further claim Kajoba and his then assistant Paul Kiwanuka were hired on a two-year contract and were paid in cash due to the lack of a regular source of income from 2014 to 2016.