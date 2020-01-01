Kajoba: Vipers SC coach explains why he signed Orit from Mbarara City

The Venoms tactician reveals why he decided to bring on board the Soroti-born Cranes winger who was a free agent

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has revealed why he went for the services of Ibrahim Orit from Mbarara City.

The Venoms have started their transfer business in earnest as they prepare for a Champions League appearance next season, after they were declared champions of the abandoned season.

AOn Thursday, Orit signed a three-year contract to become the club’s second signing after they confirmed they had also secured the services of Disan Galiwango from Express FC on July 1, although that transfer is currently being disputed.

Coach Kajoba has now confirmed the reason why he went for the services of the player, who had a decent season with Mbarara in the top-flight.

“We did not have many options on the left of the attack. Allan Kayiwa and Abraham Ndugwa were used there but it is mostly Kayiwa who is more comfortable in that position,” Kajoba is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“Going forward I want to use players at roles where they are best suited and Orit can play as a wide forward often cutting in from the left but has at times played on the right and off the main striker.”

On signing for Vipers, Orit expressed his pleasure to be joining an ambitious club and takes the new challenge as an opportunity to showcase his talent more.

“I am very happy to be here as it has always been my dream to feature for this competitive club and when the coach called to express his interest, it wasn’t a hard decision to make,” Orit told the club's official website.

”Allow me also to thank the Mbarara administration for the wonderful time I have had with them and all fans for the love they showed throughout my stay at the club.”

Orit launched his career at Junior Eagles Football Academy before he landed at Future Stars, which is a regional league club, before he joined UPL side Mbarara City in 2017.

He scored four goals as he turned out to be one of the main stars for Mbarara City as they finished seventh on the UPL log.

Coach Kajoba will rely on the winger to solve issues in an area he had pointed out as one that needs to be seriously strengthened.

Orit is expected to fight with Allan Kayiwa for a position in the first team once the new season starts.