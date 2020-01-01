Kajoba targets successful Vipers SC Caf Champions League campaign

The Venoms won their continental ticket after Fufa moved to cancel the league and declared them winners

After leading Vipers SC to the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title, coach Fred Kajoba is now targeting Caf Champions League group stage qualification.

Vipers will represent the country in the Champions League, taking the place which KCCA enjoyed last season, and the coach revealed they have been asked to strive and progress in the continental showpiece.

“My target now is to try and take Vipers past the first-round hurdle into the group stage of the Champions League and hopefully go past the group stage, God willing,” Kajoba told Football256.

“It’s what our bosses want, and we must do whatever it takes to achieve our goal, I believe my experience with the national team on the continent will play a great role in helping us achieve this goal.”

Kajoba is banking on his experience to help guide the Venoms in a competition East African clubs have not registered much success.

“First of all, all my life I’ve always fought so hard to be a winner. When you look at all the clubs I’ve been to [Simba SC and Bright Stars], it’s been all about competing with big teams like KCCA and SC Villa, therefore, the same will apply next season,” he added.

Kajoba, who replaced Edward Golola at the beginning of the year, remained cagey on matters transfer related.

“I surely can’t tell you who we shall buy or release, currently we are still merrymaking and Covid-19 is also still here so we shall sit with my team and the executive when the dust has settled to decide,” the former Coffee FC star concluded.

Meanwhile, Police FC head coach Abdalla Mubiru has lauded the club's chairman Asan Kasingye for his trust despite the struggles they have been undergoing.

“I would like credit and thank the club Chairman Mr [Asan] Kasingye for trusting me throughout the difficult times this season,” Mubiru told Football256 before adding.

“With the way the club has been performing, he would have sacked me but he didn’t do that, it shows how appreciative and respectful he is to me.”

Police retained their UPL status after the league was cancelled and Mubiru says he considers his prolonged stay at the club as the highlight of the season.

“Most of the clubs have changed coaches this season, with some changing more than once [and] me staying at a team that was not getting good results, I consider my stay at Police the most key highlight of the season,” the Cranes' assistant coach concluded.