Kajoba: SC Villa must use their chances vs Express FC to avoid being punished

The veteran tactician explains they only way the Venoms can get a win against their rivals the Red Eagles at Kitende

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has stated they must turn their chances into goals if they are to avoid being punished by Express FC when the two sides face off in a Ugandan Premier League match on Friday.

The Venoms will host the Red Eagles at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala for the second round fixture with both sides still in the race to win the 2020-21 league title.

Having picked up just one point from their last two engagements, against Mbarara City FC and Soltilo Bright Stars, the Red Eagles will head into this fixture like wounded buffaloes as they look to keep in touch with the front runners.

It is the reason coach Kajoba has called on the Venoms to make sure they make good use of the chances they create so that they don't end up being punished at the end of the game.

“Well, you cannot get anything after the final whistle when you do not convert those chances into goals,” Kajoba told the club’s official website after the game.

“We have to maximise most and bury the opportunities to avoid being punished because that’s the only way out.”

Captain Paul Willa is confident they will keep their good record at home when they come up against the Red Eagles.

“Our defensive record at home has been good, and it is all as a result of teamwork and following the coaching instructions,” Willa told the club’s social media pages.

“We hope to continue that form against Express.”

The reality is, the visitors have endured difficult times on the pitch of late as their results can testify in the previous fixtures, however despite that, they are capable of causing havoc to any opposition on their good day.

In the history of the Ugandan league, Vipers and Express are meeting for the 29th time since 2006 when the Venoms joined the top-flight division, and Vipers have won 14, drawn nine, and lost six with a return of 35 goals against 19.

Out of the 15 meetings between the two teams at Vipers' home, the Venoms have registered 11 wins, two draws, and just two defeats, boasting 27 goals as well as conceding eight in the process while Express has managed to beat Vipers only twice in the previous 20 league fixtures between the two clubs, drawn eight and lost 10 since the 2009-10 season.

The reverse fixture at St Mary’s Kitende ended 3-0 in Vipers' favour through a brace by Fahad Bayo and Brian Kalumba's goal, and the Venoms' first-ever victory over Express occurred on November 22, 2007, when Tony Odur scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Nakivubo stadium.

Vipers will host KCCA, SC Villa, URA, Mbarara City, and Bright Stars in May but the clash against Express is particularly vital especially, after dropping points at home against Wakiso Giants in a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

Vipers will miss the services of Musa Ssali and Ahmed Amayo, who remains out with a fever but will be expected to resume training next week in time for the Round of 16 of the Uganda Cup.