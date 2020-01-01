Kajoba opts out of Uganda's Dubai trip, delegates duties to Mugisha

The record Cecafa champions have set out for a training camp in the Middle East and will now be without their goalkeeper trainer

Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba has revealed why he will not be part of the Uganda delegation heading to Dubai for a training session.

Uganda chose a 10-day training camp in the Middle East during the upcoming Fifa break but Kajoba, the goalkeeper trainer, has revealed he is on medication and has delegated the duties to Ibrahim Mugisha.

“I decided to exempt myself from travelling with the Uganda national team to Dubai in the upcoming Caf campaign due to the medical treatment that I am currently obtaining here at home,” Kajoba said in a Facebook post.

“As a professional coach, my desire is to always provide 100% of the best performance in all my duties that's both on the national team and club level.

“Following my health situation and advise from my doctors I have been able to engage Fufa and the national team head coach to delegate my services to coach Mugisha for the meantime as my health gets better, something they kindly respected and listened to.

“I will be back to serve my country as I have passionately done it before, surely I will miss being with the Cranes family but I will closely keep in touch no matter the absence.

“I wish my colleagues the best journey and the best from the upcoming game.”

Kajoba has served under the previous coaches Bobby Williamson, Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, Sebastien Desabre and now Johnathan McKinstry. He is an experienced Ugandan tactician having worked with UPDF FC and Bright Stars before.

The players heading to Dubai underwent Covid-19 tests on Friday before flying on Sunday.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC), Nafiani Alionzi Legasson (Uganda Revenue Authority FC), Charles Lukwago (Kampala Capital City Authority FC)

Defenders: Samuel Kato (Kampala Capital City Authority FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Paul Mbowa (Uganda Revenue Authority FC)

Midfielders: David Owori Colgate (Sports Club Villa), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers SC), Shafiq Kagimu (Uganda Revenue Authority FC), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Saidi Kyeyune (Uganda Revenue Authority FC), Bright Anukani (Kampala Capital City Authority FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC)

Officials: Johnathan Mckinstry (Head Coach), Abdallah Mubiru (First Assistant coach), Charles Livingstone Mbabazi (Second Assistant coach), Ibrahim Mugisha (Goalkeeping coach), Nakabago (Team Doctor), Ayub Balyejusa (Equipment Manager), Geoffrey Massa (Team manager), Paul Mukatabala (National Teams Officer), Ronald Lusulire (Media officer).