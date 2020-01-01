Kajoba: Hippos deny Vipers SC coach his players ahead of Al Hilal date

The Venoms are desperate for the three players who they feel are vital for their chances of doing well in continental assignments

Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba is struggling to have his three players released from the Uganda U20 team ahead of their Caf Champions League game which starts on November 27.

The Ugandan Premier League (UPL) giants will be representing the country in the competition to be played later in November. The tactician has now said the three players, Najib Yiga, Aziz Kayondo and Bobos Byaruhanga should be released to help the team have a better chance of advancing.

"I really wanted my players because they are very valuable to the team as we head to the Caf Champions League qualifiers against Al Hilal," Kajoba told Football256.

"I talked to [Hippos coach] Morley Byekwaso asking him for the boys but my request hit a deaf ear. I explained to him how I badly needed them but I got a negative reply.

"I reached the extent of asking for at least two players namely Aziz Kayondo and Bobosi Byaruhanga but still my request hardly materialised."

The U20 team is preparing for the Cecafa U20 competition which will also be used as a Zone 5 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier and Byekwaso explains why he cannot release the aforementioned players.

"I have spent a good time with these players organising for Cecafa," the tactician said.

"This is a crucial time for our preparations and we can’t afford to lose these players because they are crucial to us. The system that registers players to play in the tournament by Caf was closed so we cannot add any player to the team.

"If we had a chance to bring on other players. You never know we could weigh possible options. I have no say on this though.

"I have informed my bosses at Fufa noting that they are very valuable players on my team. If I lose the three players I am left with only 17 players eligible to participate in the Cecafa tournament."

Uganda are in Group B alongside Burundi, Eritrea and South Sudan while hosts Tanzania are in Group A, including Somalia, Rwanda and Djibouti.

Kenya, Sudan and Ethiopia are in Group C. The tournament recommences on November 23.