Kajoba dedicates UPL title to Golola, Kyetume FC turn focus to 2020/21 after survival

The Venoms, who made a managerial change in January, were declared champions after their league's cancellation

Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba has dedicated their Uganda Premier League (UPL) title to Edward Golola.

Kajoba replaced Golola as Vipers head coach in January and he says the immense contribution his predecessor made to the club before lifting their fourth league title was key.

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) moved to cancel the league after it became difficult to conclude their remaining five matches.

Vipers were leading with 54 points and the cancellation meant they were handed the title for a season that was earlier scheduled to end on June 30.

The league championship is the first for Kajoba.

“I am delighted with the first league title as a coach. It has been a long wait but finally, it arrived,” Kajoba told Kawowo Sports.

“We would have loved to win it sportingly by concluding all games but again, we are table leaders as per rules and you can’t take it away from us.

“I commend my players, technical staff, management and the previous coaches [Golola and Wasswa] for they laid a foundation that we built on.”

Kajoba oversaw eight matches since he took the reins at the St Mary's Stadium in Kitende.

During his time as a player for Coffee FC in 1990, the league was cancelled and Uganda's federation invoked the rule that ended up denying them the title. He is happy the same rule has favoured him this time around.

“It is good finally that debt has been settled,” Kajoba stated.

Meanwhile, after surviving in the UPL after their first season, Kyetume FC have confirmed their focus now is on next season.

Fufa is set to announce their fixtures and schedules for the 2020/2021 season in due course.

“On May 20/2020, Fufa Executive decided to suspend all football activities in order to comply with the government directives and the Ministry of Health guidelines in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” read a letter on the club's Facebook page and signed by CEO Emmanuel Musinguzi.

“Fufa applied article 18 of the Fufa competition's rule to decide the final league standings of the season. As a result, Kyetume FC, have finished in position 11 on the Uganda Premier League table and turn their focus on next season, 2020/2021.

“On behalf of the club board, I want to place on record our immense appreciation to all our players, management and coaching staff, volunteers and supporters for the manner in which they have represented the club this season.

“Kyetume club would like to congratulate Vipers SC as the newly-declared champions for the 2019/2020 season.”

Vipers will represent Uganda in the Caf Champions League while dethroned kings KCCA FC will take the Confederation Cup slot.