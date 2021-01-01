Kajoba dedicates monthly award to Vipers SC players and coaches

The veteran tactician is delighted to scoop the monthly award but pays tribute to his players and the coaching staff

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has dedicated his Ugandan Premier League award to the unity amongst the team.

The veteran tactician was on Monday named the best coach for the month of February after an impressive run in the top-flight during a ceremony held at Kati Kati, Restaurant in Kampala.

Kajoba has explained his happiness at winning the gong but took his time to credit his players and the coaches in the team for the latest achievement.

“I’m happy they have recognised me as the best coach for last month,” Kajoba told the club’s official website. “I would not achieve this without the people I work with at the club, my fellow coaches and the entire technical team plus the players who do the fighting on the pitch.”

During the month of February, the Venoms went for seven matches without losing a match garnering 17 out of the possible 21 points.

They started the month with a 7-0 win against MYDA FC, drew 1-1 against rivals Express FC, beat UPDF FC 1-0, drew 2-2 against Kyetume FC, beat BUL FC 1-0 before beating Onduparaka FC 3-1 away.

The Uganda coach was awarded after seeing off his rival Express FC's Wasswa Bbosa.

During the ceremony, Police FC striker Brian Mululi was named the best player of the month after beating Vipers' Paul Mucureezi and George Ssenkaba of Express.

Mululi scored five goals and made two assists during the period as the Cops won three games, drew in another, and lost on just one occasion.

The January winners were coach Kefa Kisala of Uganda People's Defence Forces, whose side has posted quite good results despite being debutants, and Brian Aheebwa, who has recently faced stiff competition in the starting line-up at KCCA FC.

Article continues below

As Kajoba and Mululi were awarded, their sides are behind URA FC at the top of the Premier League table with just one game before the first round ends.

Vipers were defeated by the Tax Collectors by a 2-1 margin and surrendered top position on Saturday. After initially looking a strong side to be one of the title contenders, the Cops have fallen down the table and are currently sixth with 25 points from 14 games.

The Venoms will return to action on Wednesday at home against KCCA FC in our last game of the first round.