Kajoba concerned with Vipers SC’s leaky defence ahead of MYDA test

The veteran tactician reveals his unhappiness on how the Venoms are conceding goals as they return to league action

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba is concerned his team is not defending enough as they resume Ugandan Premier League action with a clash against MYDA on Saturday.

The Venoms conceded five goals from three matches before the top-flight took a break last December to allow the Uganda national team to prepare and take part in the African Nations Championship held in Cameroon.

And with the league returning this weekend, the veteran tactician has maintained his main worry that needs an immediate remedy is the defensive line that has already let in five goals.

“It’s the work we’ve been doing on the pitch for weeks now and it’s been going well,” Kajoba said as quoted by the club’s official website. “We’ve to score and equally defend well.

“The goals we have conceded are avoidable and we are hoping to do better, plus the boys are already aware of the importance of maintaining a clean sheet.”

Against MYDA, Kajoba will have most of his players available for selection with all eyes on new signing Yunus Sentamu, who will provide a bonus going forward as the striker made a timely return to the club for a second time having signed a two year deal last month.

In an earlier interview, Kajoba explained how he will select his strike force considering the arrival of Sentamu, who will fight it out with Caeser Manzoki, Milton Karisa, Paul Mucureezi, and Dan Sserunkuma.

“It is pleasing to have such an amazing group of strikers at the club because it is their quality that brings the competition among them as they try to vie for playing time,” Kajoba said ahead of the game.

“And definitely I will choose them according to who performs better than the others in training. These are professionals and I know the time will come when I will be chosen at random because they are all good and it is all about them to keep impressing me.”

The 56-year-old further stated his charges are ready to go since almost everybody is available for the assignment.

“We are ready to go again and with nearly a full squad with a motive of defending the league title,” Kajoba added. “We only have a few injury concerns and also those players on national duty with the Uganda Hippos; otherwise we are set and good to go.”

Vipers have also received a huge boost with skipper Halid Lwaliwa, Ibrahim Orit, Karim Watambala, Paul Willa, and Shaban Muhammad all available for selection after returning from the Chan tournament.

The Venoms had beaten Kitara FC and Busoga United and drew with Wakiso Giants in their opening league games garnering seven points from a possible nine.