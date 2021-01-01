Kajoba: Busoga United will try to exploit Vipers SC but ‘we must be tight’

The veteran tactician admits his opponents will try to exploit the Venoms' backline when they face off in the top-flight fixture

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has stated his players must be wary of Busoga United whom they face in a Ugandan Premier League fixture on Tuesday.

The Venoms will host Busoga yet again at St Mary’s Stadium in a span of eight days after they beat them 3-0 in the first leg of the Uganda Cup and subsequently advanced to the Round of 16 on a 5-1 aggregate scoreline having won the return leg 2-1.

The two sides will now shift their focus to the league action – the Venoms beat Busoga United 5-3 away in Njeru last December in the first round and will be keen to complete a double when they face off in Kitende.

Kajoba is well aware of the threats posed by their opponents and has moved to caution his players to make sure they remain tight at the back because Busoga will try to exploit his team.

“We are glad to have a good start in the Uganda Cup but we have to keep calm and focused and also stay in contention for both competitions,” Kajoba told the club’s official website.

“Going into this game requires a lot of concentration because we are facing the same team for the third time in about eight days. They will want to exploit various avenues to score but we have to be tight, quick, and active and make sure we win this tie.”

Having secured their place in the last 16 of the domestic Cup, the hosts’ confidence is sky high and there is hopefully a good omen at the St Mary’s Stadium where they have not lost a domestic match this season.

However, they should not underrate Busoga, who have won their last four league matches in succession – beating Kitara FC, MYDA FC, Onduparaka FC, and Wakiso Giants - and, therefore, they will be seeking their fifth victory and first triumph over Vipers at Kitende.

Kajoba will be happy to have Milton Karisa back in the squad as he is in line to make his first appearance of 2021 after fully recovering from a thigh muscle injury.

The forward last played in Njeru last December in his side’s 5-3 victory over Busoga and scored in the game.

Congolese import Cesar Manzoki was rested during last Friday’s Uganda Cup match and is expected to lead the striking line for the reigning champions, Siraje Sentamu limped off with a knock in Njeru but is back and will be available for selection while Ahmed Amayo will miss the clash after he picked up an injury in the Cup game last Friday.