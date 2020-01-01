Kajjansi United knock Vipers SC out of Uganda Cup
Kajjansi United knocked Vipers SC out of the Uganda Cup competition after a tense affair at the Mutesa II Stadium on Wednesday.
The game ended in a 1-1 draw and forced the progressing party to be determined from spot-kicks which the Buganda side won 8-7.
Michael Male scored the opener for the third-tier side just two minutes after the half an hour mark but the Venoms pulled parity in the 72nd minute via Fahad Bayo's effort and no side got a determinant goal in the remaining minutes.
After converting their eight spot-kicks Kajjansi United have secured a passage to the Round of 32 in the competition's 46th edition.
Meanwhile, another Uganda Premier League (UPL) side Onduparaka FC have been sent packing too after going down 1-0 to Bugamba. Busoga United were also dumped out of the domestic competition by Busia Young FC after a 2-1 affair in favour of the latter at the Busia Integrated Ground.
Kajjansi, Bugamba and Busia Young now join defending champions Proline FC, Tooro United, Kigezi Homeboyz and Mbarara City in the Round of 32.
Upcoming fixtures:
January 23
Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground
Super Eagles Vs SC Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium
Young Elephants Vs Maroons – Olwio St Mark Ground
Six O’clock Vs Kitara – Kizinda Playground
Kampala University Vs Kataka – Kampala University
Gagaba Vs Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground
January 24:
Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground
Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium
Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium
Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium
Chimpanzee Vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground
Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground
FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground
Free Stars Vs Saviours – UCU Ground
January 25:
Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground
Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground
Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School
Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS
January 26:
St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru
Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground
Dove Vs New Villa – Katusabe Ground
Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground
U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium
Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground
Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground