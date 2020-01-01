Kajjansi United knock Vipers SC out of Uganda Cup

The Venoms could not handle the third-tier side and got eliminated from spot kicks after a 1-1 scoreline at full time

Kajjansi United knocked Vipers SC out of the Uganda Cup competition after a tense affair at the Mutesa II Stadium on Wednesday.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw and forced the progressing party to be determined from spot-kicks which the Buganda side won 8-7.

Michael Male scored the opener for the third-tier side just two minutes after the half an hour mark but the Venoms pulled parity in the 72nd minute via Fahad Bayo's effort and no side got a determinant goal in the remaining minutes.

After converting their eight spot-kicks Kajjansi United have secured a passage to the Round of 32 in the competition's 46th edition.

Meanwhile, another Uganda Premier League (UPL) side Onduparaka FC have been sent packing too after going down 1-0 to Bugamba. Busoga United were also dumped out of the domestic competition by Busia Young FC after a 2-1 affair in favour of the latter at the Busia Integrated Ground.

Kajjansi, Bugamba and Busia Young now join defending champions Proline FC, Tooro United, Kigezi Homeboyz and Mbarara City in the Round of 32.

Upcoming fixtures:

January 23

Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground

Super Eagles Vs SC Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium

Young Elephants Vs Maroons – Olwio St Mark Ground

Six O’clock Vs Kitara – Kizinda Playground

Kampala University Vs Kataka – Kampala University

Gagaba Vs Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground

January 24:

Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium

Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium

Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

Chimpanzee Vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

Free Stars Vs Saviours – UCU Ground

January 25:

Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground

Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground

Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School

Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS

January 26:

St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru

Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground

Dove Vs New Villa – Katusabe Ground

Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground

U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium

Article continues below

Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground

Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground