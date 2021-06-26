Kaizer Chiefs will lose to Wydad Casablanca who lacked luck last weekend - Khanye

For a second week running, the ex-Amakhosi star places his money on the North Africans

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye feels the Soweto giants were “just fortunate” to beat Wydad Casablanca away and the Moroccans will turn the tables in Saturday’s Caf Champions League semi-final, second leg at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs go into Saturday’s match enjoying a 1-0 lead from last weekend's first leg, leaving Wydad pressed to chase the contest.

After Wydad dominated play at Stade Mohamed V, although failing to score, Khanye is convinced the North Africans will defeat Chiefs.

“I don’t mind who says what. Wydad will win this game. We are behind Chiefs, we are South Africans but we need to be realistic,” Khanye told iDiski TV.

“Watching last week’s game, Wydad lacked luck. For almost the entire match Chiefs did not attack and they couldn’t complete three passes in their own half. What was correct was just Arthur’s approach in terms of shape tactically. On that one, Arthur did very well.

“FNB Stadium is big and if Chiefs give Wydad space, they will be exposed. Another thing is that Wydad are speedy, especially up front and with individual brilliance. One might think that we don’t want Chiefs to win but we are South Africans and it is the first time for them to reach this stage.

“Wydad will win this match. From what I watched last week, Wydad will win.”

It is the second successive time for Khanye to 'prophesy' doom on Chiefs after he predicted Wydad would score more than two goals last week.

His forecast, however, went wrong as Amakhosi stunned the Moroccans courtesy of a Samir Nurkovic goal.

But the ex-South Africa youth international player is sticking to his guns, insisting Chiefs' lack of quality will be their downfall.

“I’m always worried about Chiefs’ quality. You can approach a game in the right way in terms of tactical discipline, but until when? It is going to be tough for Chiefs at FNB because that ground is big,” said Khanye.

“Chiefs were just fortunate last week. Wydad are experienced in this competition which they won in 2017. My concern is that there is no balance in the Chiefs squad in terms of defence and attack. Defensively, coach Arthur has done well.

“It is not going to be an easy game with Chiefs leading from the first leg away. Wydad are capable of scoring more than a goal so it will be tough [for Chiefs].”

Victory for Chiefs will see them reaching the Champions League final for the first time in their history.