Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Kaizer Chiefs would want to end a rough Premier Soccer League patch of form when they host fellow-strugglers Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Just a point separates the two sides with Chiefs 12th on the table while the Chilli Boys are a rung below with both teams having played six league games so far this season.

Victory for Amakhosi would see them settle on position eight, given that Baroka FC and Cape Town City lose their respective matches on the same day.

Chippa also have a chance to climb up to eighth spot with a win but that would be subject to, again, Baroka and Cape Town City losing.

It will be Chippa coach Gavin Hunt’s first time to return to FNB Stadium since he was sacked by the Soweto giants at the end of May.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Date Saturday, October 16 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202