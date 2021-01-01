Kaizer Chiefs keeper Khune starts, Tshabalala on AmaZulu bench

The Amakhosi gloveman had been frozen out of the squad since December 2020

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will start in goal when the Soweto giants host AmaZulu in Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium.

It will be the first time the 33-year-old will feature for Chiefs since he made a costly blunder in the 2-1 defeat by SuperSport United on December 15, 2020.

This was after another costly goalkeeping error in the preceding match against Black Leopards six days earlier.

Before his return, Khune was dropped for eight consecutive league games, two Caf Champions League matches and a Nedbank Cup game, with Nigeria international Daniel Akpeyi taking up the number one spot.

The Bafana Bafana man was struggling to even make it on the bench where Bruce Bvuma deputised for Akpeyi.

His situation sparked speculation in some quarters that he might grow frustrated at being overlooked and consider leaving the club.

The 33-year-old goal-minder has spent all his professional career at Amakhosi after coming through the club's development ranks.

Also starting for Chiefs on Wednesday is centre-back Erick Mathoho who is returning from family commitments, as well as Siyabonga Ngezana who is back from suspension.

Another defender Ramaphlwe Mphahlele also makes a comeback from injury and is in the starting line-up.

Lebogang Manyama and Willard Katsande are on the bench while Antony Akumu is out of the match.

Meanwhile, former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala returns to the AmaZulu squad after being continuously overlooked by coach Benni McCarthy.

The veteran player has been named on the Usuthu bench in what is his first appearance in the matchday squad since December 20.

Tshabalala has played just one match since joining the KwaZulu-Natal side last September.

After being rumoured he was about to be offloaded by McCarthy during the mid-season transfer window, it would be seen if Tshabalala would be handed playing minutes against Chiefs.