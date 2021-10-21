Kaizer Chiefs defender Dube lauds Baxter's new defensive set-up

Kaizer Chiefs defender Austin Dube has lauded the new defensive arrangement by coach Stuart Baxter.

Amakhosi have avoided defeat and conceded once in their last two Premier Soccer League games where Daniel Cardoso has been sacrificed.

Dube has started in those two games, partnering Erick Mathoho at the heart of the defence in the 1-1 draw against AmaZulu, before Njabulo Ngcobo was added to form a three-man central defensive combination in the 4-0 victory over Chippa United last weekend.

Prior to those changes at the back, Chiefs had conceded seven goals in three games.

“It has been a great experience playing alongside Tower [Mathoho]. With the experience that he has, he helps me a lot,” Dube told Chiefs’ media.

“All the centre-backs actually and the back four and all the defenders I work with, I learn a lot every day. So I think It has been a great partnership with Tower.

“So far I think everything is going very well, judging from the past two games we have played. We have been doing well, even at training. I think we are ready for this upcoming game against SuperSport.”

If Baxter continues with his new defensive set-up in their next league match, that arrangement will be facing arguably its biggest test so far.

Amakhosi visit SuperSport United on Sunday and they will be facing an unbeaten side which is second on the table.

“If we stick to our plan and our tactics I think we are going to do well. We just have to be us and play our normal football,” said Dube.

“Yes, I have watched them [SuperSport] play almost all their games this season. They have been doing well but I think if we can stick to our plan then anything is possible.

“Taking it from the previous game against Chippa we did very well. I think we can still improve and do much better. So going into the weekend game in Pretoria we are going for a win and perform better than the previous game.”

This is Dube’s maiden PSL season, having previously played National First Division football for five seasons with Witbank Spurs, TS Galaxy and Richards Bay.

The 28-year-old feels that since joining Chiefs, he has not been at his former best which saw him being called up for Bafana Bafana duty while still at Richards Bay towards the end of last season.

“No, I’m not yet there on the level I want. I will get there, I still need more games to get where I want to be or where I used to be. But I think up to now I have done well but I obviously need to improve,” Dube said.