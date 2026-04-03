Kaisedo is avoiding talk of a move to Real Madrid

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo, a Chelsea star, has spoken out about reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Caicedo is under contract with the Blues until the summer of 2031.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’, Caicedo spoke about the list of people who have inspired him throughout his career, saying: “I’ve always said that I have many legends on my list. First of all, I can mention Antonio Valencia because he was my inspiration for getting to where I am now and for what he achieved in his career.”

He added: “Thinking more about my current position, my role models are Kante, Makelele and Pogba. I’ve focused a lot on them to become the player I am today, because the standards they set made them among the best in the world, and I want to follow that approach and give my best.”

Asked about his future and the possibility of playing for Real Madrid, Caicedo replied with a smile: “In football, you never know what might happen, do you? At the moment I have a contract with Chelsea, and to be honest I haven’t really thought about another club or leaving London, but ultimately nobody knows what will happen in football. All I want is to enjoy myself; I have a contract and I want to keep playing as long as God allows me to, and then we’ll see what happens in the future and what surprises await us.”

It is worth noting that Chelsea star Enzo Fernández received a two-match ban from the Blues after opening the door to a move in press statements, linking himself with a transfer to Real Madrid.

On his status as one of Chelsea’s standout players at the moment, the Ecuadorian international said: “Yes, Chelsea is a big club. They’ve helped me a lot since I arrived, and I want to repay them and prove that in every match for as long as I’m there. Time will tell.”



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