Kahata: Simba SC winger reveals disappointment after Caf Champions League struggles

The Kenya international made his debut in Tanzania football and helped Wekundu wa Msimbazi win the league

Simba SC winger Francis Kahata has revealed the team is still disappointed with the fact that they could not have a major impact in the Caf Champions League.

In the 2018/19 season, Wekundu wa Msimbazi reached the quarter-finals before falling to 4-1 in aggregate to Congolese side TP Mazembe. The team targeted a semi-final berth in the 2019/20 season but it was not going to be as they were eliminated in the preliminary rounds.

"I thank God for finishing the league well without an injury," Kahata told Goal on Friday.

"There is one target we had as a team which we did not achieve, and everyone was disappointed. In the previous season, the team reached the quarter-finals of the [Caf Champions League]. So our target was to go past the stage or even match it, but it did not happen and we were disappointed, but it is football.

"After the disappointment, we had to concentrate on the league; yes, there are a few matches we lost and drew, but we got the consistency needed. It was tough initially, but once the team gelled, we got the result we needed and ended up winning the league with six matches to go."

The 29-year-old joined Simba from Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Gor Mahia at the beginning of the season. It was his debut season in Tanzania Mainland League and he has gone out to explain how it felt.

"We all know this was my first season to play football here in Tanzania, and being my first season I appreciate we have managed to win the league and as a result, I have managed to bag my first medal and it is my first achievement," Kahata continued.

"I also remember getting the Best Player of the Month Award, which came in December 2019. So generally I have had a good season.

"I have played my part in helping the team win, finishing the season with six goals and as many assists which I feel is not bad considering it is my debut season. I came to a new place, a different climate as compared to what I am used to. Sometimes, the away ground is not per the standards required which affected our tactics."