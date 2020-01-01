Kahata claims Simba SC run more professionally than Gor Mahia

The midfielder made his name playing for K'Ogalo before signing for Wekundu wa Msimbazi last year

Kenya attacking midfielder Francis Kahata has claimed Simba SC are run in a professional manner, more so than Gor Mahia.

Kahata served Gor Mahia from the time he was signed from KF Tirana in 2015 before joining Simba in 2019.

He has been a regular member of the Wekundu wa Msimbazi team and has revealed what sets Gor Mahia and Simba apart.

More teams

“There is a big difference in how Simba are managed compared to Gor Mahia," Kahata told Goal.

"The Tanzanian giants are more professional. We don’t have issues of delayed salaries, play on good grounds and everything from travelling to team organization is done well.

“People in Tanzania were talking about me even before I joined Simba and so it was easy to fit in. The welcome was amazing and helped me settled down quickly.

“In Tanzania, we have many sponsors and fans are also very passionate. This makes all the difference as the welfare of the players are well taken care of.”

Meanwhile, Athumani Miraji has revealed how he is trying as hard as possible to make sure he will be ready for action when the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) resumes.

The former Lipuli FC striker has been out of action since December when he got injured during international duty.

“For a very long time, I have been out of the pitch because of an injury. I am on the right track to recover and I am confident when the league shall resume, I will be in a very fine form,” Miraji told Mwanaspoti.

“The coach has been taking me through individual training regime to ensure that I am in the right frame physically.”

Finally, Shiza Kichuya, Muzamiru Yasin, Said Ndemla, and Hassan Dilunga have reportedly signed contract extensions to continue serving the reigning VPL champions.

The stars have all signed two-year contract extensions each and their deals, according to Mwanaspoti, are expected to be made public as early as on May 23.

If the reports are true, then it highlights the club CEO Senzo Masingiza's earlier statement that they were going to tie down squad members whose contracts were ending before signing new players.

Ndemla's retention is expected to end rumours that have always linked him with a move away from the club after he has failed to stamp his authority in the starting team.

A lot of rumours had linked the midfielder to Simba's arch-rivals Yanga SC.

Article continues below

Among the players linked with a move to Simba is Coastal Union's defender Bakari Mwamnyeto.