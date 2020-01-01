Kagwa: Wakiso Giants seal signing of winger from Police FC

The Purple Sharks have unveiled their second signing as they strive to beef up the squad ahead of the new season

Wakiso Giants have confirmed the signing of winger Pius Kagwa from Uganda Premier League (UPL) side Police FC ahead of the new season.

The Purple Sharks are strengthening their squad ahead of the new season after they managed to secure their top-flight status in the just concluded 2019-20 season.

The club has confirmed on their official website the arrival of the winger, who is comfortable on both flanks on a three-year deal.

“In a bid to strengthen our squad, the Purple Sharks have signed winger Pius Kagwa from Police,” the club confirmed.

“The highly-rated winger who is comfortable on both flanks joins us on a three-year contract with an option to extend for a further year and he becomes our second signing in the transfer window after midfielder Ibrahim Kasule alias Owen Kasule.”

On signing for the team, Kagwa said: “I am excited to be joining one of the best clubs in the country at the moment. I have had some great time at Police and would love to thank the management, former teammates, and my coaches for turning me into the player I am today.

“There is still a lot to learn for me but am ready for the challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

Kagwa has also featured for Synergy FC in the lower league before he moved to sign for Police in the top-flight.

Kagwa becomes the second signing for Wakiso after the club brought on board Kasule from Kampala Junior Team on a three-year contract and with an option to extend it for a further year.

The 22-year-old Kasule had previously turned out for Nansana United and Buddu Ssaza where he emerged as the Most Valuable Player in 2018.

He also won the MVP during the University Football League where he managed to captain Lawrence University in 2019 and also won the Best Midfielder of the season in the same competition.

Wakiso will play in the top-flight for another season after they avoided relegation in the 2019-20 campaign when the league was ended owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wakiso finished the league in position 10 with Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) crowning Vipers SC, who were leading the league table, with former champions KCCA FC coming second.

Maroons FC, Uganda Cup champions Proline FC and Tooro United were all relegated, Myda FC and UPDF earned slots in the top-tier while Kiboga, Kataka, Kitara and Ndejje will face off in the play-offs to produce the third team that will grace the top-tier in the 2020/21 season.