Kagimu: URA FC must find quick solution to end winless run after Bright Stars draw

The 22-year-old star calls on his teammates to make sure they arrest their winless run if they are to win the title this campaign

Uganda Revenue Authority FC midfielder Shafik Kagimu has called on the team to find a quick solution to their struggling problems after they dropped points again in a 0-0 draw against Bright Stars on Saturday.

After successful outings that saw the Tax Collectors beat KCCA FC 2-0 and BUL FC 3-1, they have gone for two matches without registering a win or scoring a goal as they drew 0-0 with SC Villa and they drew 0-0 against Bright Stars at Kavumba Recreation Centre.

Though the draw enabled them to move top of the 16-team table, one point ahead of Vipers SC, Kagimu believes the team must quickly arrest their recent winless run if they are to achieve some of the targets they set for the season.

“We, as much as our supporters, want to win games but at times it doesn't happen. We however need to find quick solutions to our goal drought as soon as yesterday,” Kagimu told the club’s social media pages after the game.

On the outcome of their game against Bright Stars, Kagimu said: “They [Bright Stars] have been in great form and we knew it wouldn't be an easy game. We gave our best but a point is all we could get.

“We have to recover very fast as we have another match on Tuesday [against Mbarara City], there is no time for rest.”

Coach Ssimbwa made one change to the starting XI with Brian Nkuubi coming in and it was the Tax Collectors who made a bright start, with Kagimu missing a sitter in the fifth minute after being put through but shot wide.

In the 31st minute, Moses Sseruyidde drifted past three Bright Stars players before shooting from long range but the ball was comfortably picked up by the Stars’ keeper and three minutes later, Nkubi was yellow-carded for a foul and the scoreline remained the same at the half-time break.

On resumption, URA continued to raid Bright Stars and their keeper Alionzi Nafian was forced into a double safe, first a point-blank effort from Ibrahim Dada before he punched out another effort from Kagimu, which resulted in a fruitless corner

URA, who are now on 44 points from 20 matches, will next host Mbarara City at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje on Tuesday.