Kagere: Simba SC striker Bocco is always a leader and winner

The club's leading scorer hails the Taifa Stars forward as the best leader to have ever played for the Mainland champions

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has described his striking partner John Bocco as a hard worker who always does not want to lose in a match.

The Rwandan striker, who signed for Simba from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, has labelled the Taifa Stars’ striker as one of the coolest players in their squad, and who always knows what he needs to do to help the team.

“[Bocco] is one of the best leaders and top players that I have ever worked with,” Kagere told the club’s official website .

“He is one kind of a leader, who always wants to win and who always believes in winning, if you lose a game, you will see how mad he becomes, he never wants to lose in a match, he is a fighter and always a winner.

“Whenever you step onto the pitch [Bocco] will keep rallying the boys, he always wants three points and nothing else, he is also a very cool guy, and he knows what to do on the pitch, he knows how to get the goals and also he is very good at setting up someone to score.

“Whenever we lose or draw in a match, he will always come to us to explain to forget about the result and focus for the next match, that is him if he doesn’t win, then he will just encourage the players, to go for a win in the match.”

Kagere’s sentiments come a few weeks after Coastal Union defender Bakar Mwamnyeto heaped praise on Bocco saying his style of play can help him perform well in Europe.

Mwamnyeto described the forward as a complete player, who knows how to hold onto the ball when in possession, position himself to score and deliver a pass quickly when he sees an opposing defender.

Mwamyeto further confessed he has never come up against a striker of Bocco’s calibre insisting he is the only player to have troubled him since he made his debut in the top-flight.

“Without malice or favouring anyone, [Bocco] is the best striker in the Tanzanian league currently, he has the physique you need in a striker and I am sure many upcoming players are working hard to be like him,” Mwamnyeto said.

“He also has the advantage of being tall and can easily score goals either by using the head or leg and because of his experience, most defenders have always struggled to play against him, you don’t know what he will do when with the ball."

Bocco’s partnership with Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere has helped the latter to lead the goalscoring charts with 19 goals.