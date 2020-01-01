Kagere: Simba SC star misses out on record despite winning Golden Boot

The former Gor Mahia striker missed out on breaking own record but clinched the Golden Boot for second straight season

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere missed out on breaking his own record despite winning the Golden Boot for the 2019-20 Mainland Premier League season.

The Rwandan player headed into the final day of the season needing two goals against Polisi Tanzania to surpass the record of 23 goals he scored last season, after signing for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

However, Kagere was benched in the fixture as captain John Bocco notched two goals to floor Polisi 2-1 and help his team finish the season at the top of the 20-team log with 88 points.

More teams

Despite missing out on the record, Kagere won the Golden Boot for the second season in a row after managing 22 goals.

Yussuf Mhilu of Kagera Sugar Waziri Junior (Mbao FC), Peter Mapunda (Mbeya City), came second after managing 13 goals each while Reliants Lusajo of Namungo FC and Obrey Chirwa of Azam FC managed 12 goals.

Ahead of their match against Polisi, Kagere told Goal he was confident of breaking the mark if he gets the chance by coach Sven Vandenbroeck to play in the fixture.

“I know everyone will be looking at me to see what I do in the final match but in God’s grace, I know the record can be shattered if I get the chance to play,” Kagere told Goal.

“We have really enjoyed a good season, we have played well as a team and have been supporting one another, and it will be the same case in our final match on Sunday and also the FA Cup.”

Meanwhile, Bocco has dedicated their final league victory to Simba fans.

Article continues below

“I want to specifically single out our fans for the support they accorded us throughout the season, they have shown without them we cannot have a good season and this win goes out to them,” Bocco told Goal.

“We now have one more hurdle to pass, the FA Cup final where we also need their help, we must win the match because our main target is to make sure we seal a double.”

Simba and Kagere will now shift their focus to the FA Cup final where they are set to face Namungo FC in the final on August 2.