Kagawa: SC Villa complete signing of striker after Kirya departure

The forward has put pen to paper in order to serve the local giants for the next two seasons

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) record champions Sports Club Villa have announced the signing of Ssenoga Muhammad Kagawa.

The Jogoos have recently struggled to register impressive results mainly due to financial issues but have now moved to bolster the squad ahead of the new season.

“After a successful medical and after lengthy discussions, we are proud to announce the signing of Ssenoga Muhammad Kagawa, the newest Jogoo,” the club announced.

More teams

“The dead-ball specialist Kagawa joins us on a two-year contract until 2022.”

SC Villa have signed the 19-year-old striker after they had confirmed the departure of another forward Ambrose Kirya. Kagawa, who idolises South Korean star Son Heung-min, is the first player to be signed by SC Villa.

Meanwhile, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA FC) has convinced Ibrahim Nsimbe to stay despite interest from Kyetume FC.

Nsimbe signed a three-year contract extension after several months of speculation surrounding his future.

The Flying Eagles were promoted to the top-flight after Fufa cancelled the league due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are delighted to announce [Ibrahim] Nsimbe who has signed a three-year extension to his contract with the club, with an option for a further year,” MYDA announced.

“The versatile player was the top scorer in the Fufa Big League last season with nine goals. He pens a contract extension until 2023.”

Nsimbe revealed what his main target will be for MYDA in the Premier League.

“I am happy with where I am, I love MYDA and it is my home and I am going to work tirelessly to see that we stay in the top-flight league,” he said.

The former Mbikko United and JMC Hippos striker participated in the Fufa Drum tournament for the Eastern Region and ended up scoring four goals and created an assist in five matches.

Finally, former Western Stima defender Remmy Makumbi has been unveiled as a Nyamityobora FC player.

The former Express and Mogadishu City FC star joined another five players who have been signed to strengthen the Fufa Big League side.

Article continues below

The other new signings include Patrick Ssekitoleko who previously played for Tooro United and arrives on a two-year deal, Solomon Mbowa and Fred Juuko have been signed from Busuro United, former Lungujja’s Rashid Nsubuga and Adam Kiiza Katongole.

The six arrive after Nyamityobora had signed goalkeeper Tony Musinguzi from Masirye FC, Meddie Matovu from Rushere FC, former Dove FC’s Wahab Lwanga and Faisal Alaganyira from New Villa.

Clinton Kamumgisha and Martin Arinaitwe had their contracts renewed while Rashid Mahad was promoted from the junior side.