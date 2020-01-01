Kabugo: Ugandan defender reveals reasons behind Sebeta Kenema FC contract termination

The star cited salary issues as the main contributor which saw him terminate a one-year deal

Uganda international Savio Kabugo has revealed the reason why he terminated his contract with Sebeta Kenema FC.

Kabugo had joined the Ethiopian club in October 2019 but terminated the one-year contract with four months remaining.

"I was among the foreigners who were brought in to help this newly promoted team," Kabugo told Sports Nation.

More teams

"We did our part, we put up strong performances including reaching the final of the Intercity Cup before losing to St. George."

The defender picked salary issues as the primary reason why he had to end his association with the Ethiopian top-flight club.

"I was demanding arrears of about six months but the club kept on promising. And then this Covid-19 pandemic hit which has been to their advantage," added the Ugandan.

"The good thing is that the pandemic surfaced when I was already in Uganda.

"So, the club president complained to the coach that the foreigners receive a lot of money compared to the local players.

"They called me and informed me about the matter, I set my terms and we reached on the agreement of terminating the contract but on conditions that my salary is cleared to zero.

"They promised me that I will go back and sign the papers and get paid as well."

The former AS Vita player, however, confirmed he might return to Ethiopia and join one of Kenema's rivals as he has got offers.

"I am weighing on the available options. I have received about four offers back in Ethiopia and I have been contacted by many local clubs here but it’s like I may consider a deal abroad," Kabugo added.

Article continues below

"Ethiopia is not an easy country to stay in, it has been difficult for me. But I no longer work for Kabugo, I now work for the wellbeing of my family.

"I am a footballer, it's my job. I am training each day to remain fit and fresh. I want to be ready for a big opportunity that comes to my door."

Kabugo has featured for Victoria University, KCCA FC, URA FC, Proline and SC Villa in Uganda before he ventured abroad.