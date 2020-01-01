Kabugo: Former KCCA FC director urges Fufa to help clubs financially

The former administrator believes teams face financial challenges and once this is sorted quality will increase

Former KCCA FC financial director Julius Kabugo has urged Fufa to help clubs financially instead of reducing the number of teams in the top-tier.

The federation proposed a 12-team Ugandan Premier League from the current 16, believing it will raise the quality of the game in the country.

However, the former administrator states the problem lies with financial afairs of the clubs and once it changes, everything will be in order.

More teams

"To me, the problem is not the number of teams in the top flight but it’s the money," Kabugo is quoted by Football256.

"For years now the financial situation of our league is going down and that’s why clubs aren’t competitive.

"The focus should be on trying to enhance the value of the League, make clubs attractive to sponsors and also involve government to mandate foreign companies in Uganda to sponsor and help in sports development for all categories."

Kabugo has challenged Fufa to spend some of their money to the clubs and lobby the government to help the teams as well.

"Maybe Fufa can invest a portion of their finances into the clubs that are struggling because sponsorship money has proved not to be enough," he added.

"Or maybe lobby government to pump money into clubs or come in and support the clubs on some of the expenses like paying a quality coach. I believe this can make the league more competitive."

Fufa had set 2021 as the year the proposals will be implemented if stakeholders approve it.