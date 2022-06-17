KAA Gent's Okumu reveals motive behind his move to USA as opposed to Europe

The Harambee Star has explained why he had to kick-start his career in North America as opposed to Europe after a failed mission in South Africa

Kenya and KAA Gent defender Joseph Okumu has revealed he chose to restart his career at semi-professional United States of America side AFC Ann Arbor to avoid the pressure of higher-level competition.

After joining former Premier Soccer League side Free State Stars in the 2016/17 season, the ex-Chemelil Sugar centre-back was dropped at the end of the campaign.

He went back to Kenya, dejected, pondering his next move, something that took him about a year.

The defender then moved to Real Monarchs as he continued to get his footing once again.

"It didn’t look right but it was the best thing to do. I had lost interest in football and if I went to a top team or one that is demanding, I could either crumble or come back to the [required] level. And if I don’t catch up immediately then I’m going down the drain," Okumu told the Nation.

"I chose to go to the USA because it is a place where I would be playing without pressure. The level was kind of low but I was playing every week. I had game time, was having fun, and regaining confidence. I fell back in love with playing football."

After impressing in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, there were several offers for the towering defender but he opted to join Swedish side Elfsborg, who went on to sign him for Ksh. 23 million.

"When I made the decision to start playing again, I already made the choice that I have the mentality, courage and confidence to play football so when the offer came I wanted to take the chance and go and compete," Okumu continued.

"There was a lot of interest but Elfsborg were the first to make an offer. That made my decision easier."

He was a consistent performer at his new home and went on to establish himself as one of the key players. Suitors came in numbers but he opted to go to Belgium club Gent, who paid Ksh 427 million for his services.

"There was lots of interest and teams tabling offers, it dragged until the last day I signed for Gent," the Harambee Star added.

"Every team was competing but my handlers and I were looking at the bigger picture, not just the figures. Many things needed to be considered, like playtime and development.

"If I went to France I would have had a bigger pay cheque but I wouldn’t have had the chance to play in European competitions which Gent was offering."

Rumours have emerged that top Europe sides Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring him. Okumu commented on the issue.

Article continues below

"I don’t want just to move for the sake of moving, it depends with the project. I want to make progress, develop and grow to my maximum," he concluded

"The finances matter but it is not just about the finances. I have to get playing time and the surrounding has to be conducive."