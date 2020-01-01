Juve's Pjanic flies back to Italy ahead of possible Serie A return

The Serie A has been on hold since last month due to the coronavirus outbreak, but May 4 has been set as a possible date to get the ball rolling again

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic flew back to Italy ahead of the possible resumption of Serie A.

Serie A was suspended indefinitely in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has already stated that the campaign will not resume until the health and safety of all concerned can be guaranteed.

Italy's minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora is hoping to confirm a May 4 date for the return to Serie A training as soon as possible, with the current restrictions on movement and outdoor activities set to end on May 3.

When the season was halted, Bosnia-Herzegovina star Pjanic returned to his homeland, like superstar team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo – who retreated to Portugal, while the likes of Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro and Danilo made their way back to Brazil.

But Pjanic announced via Instagram on Sunday that he was returning to Italy, with the caption: "Back To The Business".

Defending champions Juventus were a point clear of Lazio through 26 games at the time of postponement.

Prior to the season being stopped, Pjanic had scored three goals and supplied two assists in 22 Serie A appearances.

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina has also lent his support to the scheme, while harshly criticising those against the return of football.

"It's a complex moment for our country, economy and football, which is one of the most important industries. With a sense of responsibility, availability and common sense, we'll find the right way," he told Rai radio on Friday.

"Those proposing to invoke the cancellation of the season don't like football or Italians and want to take away the hope of future and restarting football. I’ll hold out until the end.

"We've developed a strict and careful but flexible health protocol, which we'll deliver to ministers Spadafora and Speranza tomorrow [Saturday].

"It'll take three weeks of safety measures so we can start again in late May-early June. There will be a period of controls to ensure the negativity of all those attending the events If everyone tests negative, there won't be any problems of distancing or the virus spreading.

"As for restarting with the Coppa Italia semi-finals, this programme concerns just Serie A. We're still waiting for the calendar. I hope everyone is able to play in their own stadiums. If it's not possible then we'll look at alternative solutions."