Juventus won't sell Rabiot amid Man Utd & Arsenal rumours

The Frenchman had been linked with an exit from the Serie A champions, potentially as a makeweight in a deal for Paul Pogba, but he is staying put

Adrien Rabiot is not for sale and will not be leaving Juventus in the January transfer window.

The French midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Serie A champions, with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton having all been linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

A report in the Sun on Saturday went as far as claiming that Juve are prepared to offer Rabiot to United in a player-plus-cash deal for Paul Pogba.

But Maurizio Sarri's side have no intention of letting Rabiot go in January and have been happy with the progress he has made in Turin since his switch from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer.

Indeed, Rabiot has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri in 2019-20, five of those coming from the start in Serie A.

Despite him not being a regular starter, however, Rabiot has the full backing of the club's staff who have been impressed with his contributions to date, particularly in a role on the right side of a midfield three.

He started three of the club's last five matches before the winter break, missing the two defeats to Lazio which came either side of victories over Bayer Leverkusen, Udinese and Sampdoria.

And it's likely Rabiot will be in the starting XI for the Serie A fixture with Cagliari on Monday, with Rodrigo Bentantcur suspended following his red card against Lazio and Sami Khedira out until March with a knee injury.

Emre Can, another of Rabiot's midfield rivals, is facing an uncertain future at Juve having been omitted from the club's Champions League roster, further strengthening the Frenchman's position in the squad.

The 24-year-old, who left PSG on a free transfer in somewhat acrimonious circumstances, is contracted with the Serie A champions until 2023, with there being no pressure on Juve's part to sell.

Sarri has previously claimed that Rabiot hasn't found it easy adjusting to life in Italy, stating that his "introvert" character has made it more difficult for him.

He told reporters: "He has struggled to settle into our football, but that is normal. He also came off an injury and struggled more in the first half in Germany [against Leverkusen]. He is also quite introverted, which doesn't help him to settle."

But that is by no means a hint that the Italian wants rid of the midfielder, with Rabiot set to play an important role for the remainder of the season as Juve aim to win the Serie A title and advance to the latter stages of the Champions League.