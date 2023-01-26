Juventus want £31m transfer fee for McKennie from Leeds after USMNT star agrees personal terms

Juventus are reportedly demanding a £31 million fee from Leeds United for Weston McKennie, who has agreed personal terms with the Premier League side.

Juventus ready to offload McKennie

Set £31m price tag for the player

Leeds have agreed to personal terms

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds have reportedly submitted an opening bid of around £25m (€28m) for the USMNT midfielder. Juventus are willing to sell the 24-year-old this month, but have asked Leeds to increase their offer to £31m (€35m), according to Fabrizio Romano. McKennie has already agreed to personal terms with Leeds as the two clubs continue to negotiate a final deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder has been linked to several Premier League clubs in the January transfer window, including Aston Villa, Tottenham and Bournemouth. But it has been suggested that having an American manager in Jesse Marsch might convince him to take up the offer at Elland Road.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After joining Juve from Schalke permanently back in July 2021, McKennie is yet to truly shine in Turin with just 13 goals and five assists to his name from 96 games across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT? Juventus will be back in action on Sunday in Serie A against Monza. It remains to be seen whether McKennie will feature, however, with Leeds hoping to get him on their books before the January 31 deadline.