'Like a jackhammer!' - Juventus stars could 'breathe & smile again' after Antonio Conte exit, says Sebastian Giovinco

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian tactician is known to be a tough taskmaster for his intensive training methods and the constant pressure he applies on his troops. His latest stint with Tottenham came to a bitter end after most players in the dressing room turned against him.

Giovinco, who played under Conte for three years at Juventus, has spilt the beans about his methods while he remained in charge in Turin and has accused the 53-year-old of squeezing his players dry.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He was just non-stop, like a jackhammer. I remember one time he told off Gigi Buffon for celebrating in the locker room, because we still had to keep pushing and achieve the record of 100 Serie A points. After he left, the players could breathe and smile again. We felt reborn, because we had been squeezed dry for years," he stated in a chat with Cronache di Spogliatoio.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conte had an incredibly successful stint at Juventus as he won three successive Scudettos, two Supercoppa Italiana and also finished as a runner-up in the Coppa Italia in 2011-12. However, his methods took a toll on the players and had to leave just a day after the squad reconvened for pre-season training for the 2014-15 season despite having a year left in his contract.

WHAT NEXT? After exiting Tottenham, Conte is a free agent and is currently assessing his options. It has been reported that he might return to his former stomping grounds at either Juventus or Inter, or might replace Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.