Juventus hope for Premier League solution for unwanted Ramsey amid Everton & Newcastle links

Juventus are looking to find a buyer for Aaron Ramsey in the January transfer window, Goal has learned, with the Serie A giants hoping a Premier League solution can be found for the Wales international.

A return to British football has been mooted for the 30-year-old on a regular basis as he struggles to make the desired impact with the Italian heavyweights.

The likes of Everton and Newcastle are reported to have expressed interest in the former Arsenal star, but no formal offers have been tabled and the Bianconeri have an unwanted asset on their hands.

What is Juventus’ stance?

In Turin, the intention is to get Ramsey off the club’s books at the next available opportunity.

He was placed on the market over the summer, so efforts to get him through the doors are nothing new and the hope is that 2022 will bring with it a reversal in fortune for all concerned.

Ramsey has made just five appearances across all competitions this season, with all too familiar injury issues continuing to hold him back at times.

He has suggested while away with Wales that his general fitness is not being managed as well at club level as it is when he links up with his country.

That is considered to be another indication that an imminent parting of ways at Juventus could be on the cards.

His salary is, however, set to prove a sticking point for the Bianconeri as they have Ramsey tied down on a deal through to 2023 that earns him over €7 million (£6m/$8m) a year.

Finding a suitor willing to take on that wage packet is proving tricky, while finding an obvious platform on which to relaunch a stagnating career is also difficult.

Where could Ramsey end up?

Patience would appear to be the order of the day at the Allianz Stadium, but Juve are aware of the need to work quickly ahead of the winter window.

They want Ramsey out, freeing up squad space and funds for potential reinforcements that can aid a faltering bid for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification in 2021-22.

The plan is to find a taker for Ramsey within the Premier League, where he remains a proven performer on the back of an 11-year stint at Arsenal which delivered 369 appearances and three FA Cup triumphs.

The experienced Welshman is thought to be keen on the idea of heading back to familiar surroundings, having taken in just 70 outings for Juve since his arrival as a free agent in the summer of 2019, and such a switch would appear to suit all parties.

Juve are looking for common sense to prevail, but a final outcome for Ramsey is yet to be determined.

