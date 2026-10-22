Juventus player ratings vs Rennes: Nick Woltemade rescues point in dramatic draw

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Juventus maintained their unbeaten Europa League run with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Rennes at the Allianz Stadium. Despite an early lead through Zeki Celik, the Bianconeri needed a second-half Nick Woltemade penalty to cancel out Rennes' rapid comeback.

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Juventus and Rennes played out an enthralling 2-2 draw in Turin, a result that leaves both sides with plenty to ponder regarding their defensive structural integrity. The Bianconeri initiated proceedings with high intensity, finding the opener just six minutes in through Zeki Celik. However, the tactical discipline of Luciano Spalletti’s men wavered mid-way through the first half, allowing Mousa Tamari to equalise before a Boulaye Dia penalty shortly before the interval turned the game completely on its head. The shift in momentum exposed Juve's vulnerability to transitions, leaving the home crowd restless at half-time.

The second half saw Juventus dominate possession, finishing the match with 54% of the ball, but they struggled to break down a resilient Rennes low block. The breakthrough eventually arrived in the 67th minute when Nick Woltemade, who had been Juve's most creative outlet all evening, clinicaly dispatched a penalty to restore parity. While Juve pushed for a winner, managing 14 total shots, they were unable to find the decisive third goal. A late yellow card for Rennes' Boudlal and several tactical substitutions from both managers ensured a tense finale, but the spoils were eventually shared in this Matchday 3 encounter.

Goalkeeper & Defence

G. Vicario - 5/10

A frustrating evening for the Italian shot-stopper. While he made three saves to keep Juventus in the contest, he was beaten twice in the first half, including a Boulaye Dia penalty. He lacked his usual commanding presence during the period of Rennes dominance before the break.

F. Gatti - 4/10

A difficult outing for the centre-back, who struggled with the movement of Tamari and Dia. He was booked in the 20th minute and never looked comfortable, leading to his tactical withdrawal on the hour mark as Spalletti sought more mobility in the backline.

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G. Bremer - 6/10

The most stable of the starting back three, Bremer recorded several key interventions to prevent Rennes from extending their lead. However, he was part of a defensive unit that looked surprisingly porous during the first-half collapse.

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L. Kelly - 5/10

Utilised on the left of the defensive trio, Kelly provided some decent ball progression but was caught out of position during the build-up to Rennes' first goal. He was substituted in the 80th minute as Juve moved to a more aggressive shape.

Midfield

D. Luiz - 6/10

The Brazilian acted as the primary metronome for the side, helping Juve maintain 54% possession. While he recycled the ball efficiently, he lacked the incisive final pass required to unlock a stubborn Rennes defence that dropped deeper in the second half.

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T. Koopmeiners - 6/10

A balanced performance from the Dutchman, who covered significant ground. He was instrumental in the initial press that led to the opening goal, though his influence waned slightly as Rennes congested the central zones.

W. McKennie - 6/10

McKennie provided his typical industrious energy, drifting between the lines to support the attack. He won several duels in the middle third but was unable to register a significant goal-scoring threat himself.

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M. Celik - 7/10

Started the game brilliantly by scoring the opening goal in the 6th minute, showing great instincts to arrive in the box. His night was cut short, however, as he was replaced at half-time, likely due to a tactical shift or a minor knock.

A. Cambiaso - 6/10

Operating as a wing-back, Cambiaso was a constant outlet on the flanks. He provided several dangerous crosses, though the Rennes aerial defence handled most of his deliveries. He remained on the pitch until deep into stoppage time.

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Attack

N. Woltemade - 8/10

The undisputed protagonist for Juventus. He provided the assist for Celik's opener just six minutes in and remained the focal point of the attack throughout. Under immense pressure, he converted the 67th-minute penalty to secure the draw for his side.

R. Kolo Muani - 5/10

A quiet night for the Frenchman, who struggled to find space behind the Rennes five-man defence. He was largely anonymous for long stretches of the second half before being replaced by Jeremie Boga in the 81st minute.

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Substitutes & Manager

P. Kalulu - 6/10

Introduced at half-time for Celik, Kalulu brought more defensive solidity to the right flank and helped Juventus regain control of the game’s tempo during the second period.

N. Gonzalez - 5/10

Came on for Gatti after 60 minutes to add attacking impetus. While he occupied defenders, he failed to register a shot on target during his half-hour cameo.

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J. Lucumi - 6/10

Replaced Kelly for the final ten minutes. He dealt well with the few long balls Rennes launched during their late attempts to snatch a victory.

J. Boga - 5/10

Introduced in the 81st minute for Kolo Muani. He attempted a few characteristic dribbles but could not produce the magic moment needed to break the deadlock.

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K. Alajbegovic - N/A

A very late tactical substitution in the 91st minute for Cambiaso; not enough time to impact the game.

L. Spalletti - 5/10

Spalletti will be concerned by how easily his team surrendered a lead in the first half. While his second-half adjustments helped stabilise the team and earn a draw, the initial defensive setup was found wanting against Rennes' directness.