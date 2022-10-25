Juventus notified preliminary investigations into finances have been concluded after false accounting allegations

The Turin Prosecutor's Office have informed Juventus that they have concluded their preliminary investigation into the club's finances.

Financial records investigated

False accounting being explored

Preliminary investigation has concluded

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus have been under investigation for alleged false corporate communications and false communications to the market regarding some of their transfers pre-dating the 2021-22 season, which included the likes of Federico Chiesa, Alvaro Morata and Weston McKennie.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Turin Prosecutor's Office revealed their findings after informing the Juventus board of directors, which includes chairman Andrea Agnelli and club legend Pavel Nedved, of the conclusion of their investigations. "In the opinion of this Office, the evidentiary framework acquired makes it possible to delineate an activity of alteration of the balance sheet items (and therefore of the operating results) as a consequence, first of all, of an anomalous recourse to operations of exchange of sports performance rights of a high number of athletes, operations, moreover, on the whole distorting in the national panorama,'' a statement from the Prosecutor's Office reads.

''Exchange transactions which, not generating financial flows of any kind, are, again according to the setting of the accusation, concluded at values ​​established by the parties in an arbitrary manner and with the aim of meeting the budgetary needs of the moment: these transactions were considered fictitious, also in light of the content of conversations recorded during the investigation.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Juventus are proven guilty of the accusations, UEFA would then have to open a case of their own which could result in significant bans and/or fines depending on the severity of the potential rule breach.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? As these issues grumble on in the background, Juventus must focus on rectifying their onfield struggles in both Serie A and the Champions League. They face Benfica away from home in Europe on Tuesday before a trip to Lecce in the league on Saturday.