Juventus set to complete Di Maria and Pogba double transfer swoops as players head to Turin

It's twice the delight for the Bianconeri, as they look set to snap up a couple of very big free agents

Juventus are set to complete a double swoop for Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba this week, with the star pair poised to head to Turin in the coming days to close their transfers to Allianz Stadium, GOAL understands.

The Bianconeri will eagerly welcome the Argentina forward and France midfielder in a pair of free agent moves, with the former having exited Paris Saint-Germain and the latter having departed Manchester United.

For Pogba, it will represent an emotional homecoming to the club he left in 2016, having first come to Juve from United in the early stages of his senior career. Di Maria, meanwhile, will hope to enjoy more minutes after others surpassed him in the pecking order in Paris.

When will Juventus announce Di Maria and Pogba?

The Bianconeri are set to bring Di Maria and Pogba to the table to finalise their deals this weekend, having been in discussion with their respective camps since they entered the market as free agents.

The move to close both of their deals will be a boost to Massimiliano Allegri, who is looking to reshuffle his squad in an attempt to guide Juve back towards being Scudetto contenders after two tough seasons in Serie A.

It will be a one-year deal for Di Maria, while Pogba is likely to pen a lengthier term.

Who do Juventus face this season?

Having scraped into the top four once more in a dramatic Serie A finale, Juventus will play Champions League football again this term, joining AC Milan, Inter and Napoli from Italy in the hat for Europe's top competition.

Di Maria and Pogba could both well figure in a pre-season schedule kicking off in late July, which will include tests against two heavyweights from La Liga, in the shape of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Their league campaign will kick off against Sassuolo on August 15.

