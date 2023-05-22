Juventus deducted points AGAIN! Bianconeri docked ten points for artificially inflating player values for capital gains

Juventus have been docked ten points in Serie A for the artificial inflation of players' values, it has been confirmed.

Juventus initially had 15 points taken

Club had punishment lifted on appeal

Now deducted another ten by authorities

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian side were initially hit with a 15-point penalty in January over a number of financial violations concerning player valuations, including the transfer that saw Miralem Pjanic join Barcelona while Juve signed Arthur Melo from the Catalan side. A host of directors including then-president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved were given lengthy suspensions from football but they had already resigned from the club by the time the punishments were announced.

The points were temporarily restored on appeal, but the federal court of appeal has returned with a new sentence, taking ten points away from Massimiliano Allegri's team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The new punishment could see them miss out on a place in Europe next season, though the Bianconeri could still qualify for the Champions League, although they will be relying on other results going in their favour.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Allegri's men can jump into fifth place, which guarantees a spot in the Europa League, with a win against Empoli on Monday and could then leapfrog AC Milan into the fourth and final Champions League spot when they take on the Rossoneri on Sunday.